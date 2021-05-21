Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly to meet with state business leaders, discuss workforce concerns

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hoping to try your hand at fishing before spending money on a permit in Missouri and Kansas? Then you’re in luck in early June in both states. The Missouri Department of Conservation is inviting the public to “get hooked on fishing” through its Free Fishing Days June 12-13. Kansas anglers can fish for free on June 6-7 as part of the Kansas Department of Wildlife Parks and Tourism's "Free Fishing Days."