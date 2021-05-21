Photos: West Lauderdale shuts out Mooreville 8-0 in Game 1 of MHSAA 4A baseball semifinals

LEXINGTON – Hoggard showed their veteran mettle in a tightly played pitcher’s duel that was Game 1 of the 2021 NCHSAA 4A Softball State Championship Series. The Vikings got an outstanding pitching performance by senior Icess Tresvik and just enough offense to get by East Forsyth 1-0. Tresvik was nearly flawless, firing a complete game while allowing just a single hit. She struck out 11 Eagles in the game, putting just three on by way of walks. Her heroics were matched nearly pitch for pitch by her counterpart from East Forsyth, Kierston Deal, who struck out 12 Vikings without a single walk. Deal did however surrender four hits and a single unearned run, which turned out to be the difference in the game.