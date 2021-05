Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (the "Company) today announced that the Company’s Board of Directors has determined that it is in the best interest of the Company and its stockholders to amend the Company’s Articles of Incorporation, as amended (the "Charter”), to provide that amendments to the Charter shall only require the approval of a majority of votes cast at a duly called meeting of the Company’s stockholders, with a customary carve-out that would retain a supermajority vote for amendments to the restrictions on transfer and ownership of shares in connection with complying with REIT ownership requirements. Such an amendment would replace the current supermajority voting standard provided for by the Maryland General Corporate law, except for the provisions with respect to REIT ownership requirements. The Company intends to submit a proposal to stockholders at its 2022 annual meeting of stockholders to amend the Charter accordingly.