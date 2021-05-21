Karl-Anthony Towns: "I Hope To Have A Career Like Kobe… With One Team. Like Tim And Kobe, Where It’s One Team And Try To Bring As Many Championships As Possible."
Karl-Anthony Towns is viewed as a top-tier offensive superstar in this league. Despite the fact that he's not as hyped as some other players, Towns' individual numbers speak for themselves. He is currently averaging 24.8 PPG, 10.6 RPG, and 4.5 APG. Those are All-NBA numbers, but the Minnesota Timberwolves position in the standings will likely prevent him from making a team.fadeawayworld.net