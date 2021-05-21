Karl-Anthony Towns: "I Hope To Have A Career Like Kobe… With One Team. Like Tim And Kobe, Where It’s One Team And Try To Bring As Many Championships As Possible."

Krawczynski: From what I can gather, there’s an appreciation that Towns has for what the organization has done in terms of helping him through all of the grief that he has suffered over this last year. He’s got D’Angelo Russell here, his good buddy. He really does like Anthony Edwards a lot. He kind of envisions himself as a big brother to Edwards and helping him along in his development. You never say never with these things. You’re always going to be watching this, but all the indications on the ground here in Minnesota is that Towns is comfortable here and he likes his surroundings. He obviously wants to win. He wants to get back to the playoffs.