A school bus was rear ended while the driver was checking for trains, on Wednesday. A report from Roseburg Police said at about 9:45 a.m. the bus driver was traveling west on Southeast Washington and stopped at the train tracks, turned on the flashing lights and had just opened the side door. The second vehicle, an unloaded log truck, was right behind the bus. That driver slammed on his brakes, but still ran into the back of the bus. No students were on the bus when the accident took place.