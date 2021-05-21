newsbreak-logo
Rodgers-Packers Among Top Offseason Story Lines

By Bill Huber
PackerCentral
 2 days ago

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The NFL calendar has flipped to 2021, with offseason programs under way. For the Green Bay Packers, organized team activities – a fancy terms for voluntary practices – will begin on Monday.

Sports Illustrated’s Conor Orr listed the 10 most interesting story lines for the rest of the offseason. As expected, the Aaron Rodgers saga made the cut.

“It’s hard to believe how breathless and caught up we were about the idea of Rodgers’ using Jeopardy!, a game show that films 46 days out of the year in a location that is a four-hour flight from Wisconsin—as opposed to a two-hour flight from Denver or one hour from Las Vegas—as a legitimate counterweight in his push to get out of Green Bay,” Orr wrote as part of his explanation.

“It’s even harder to believe that we’re willing to dismiss Rodgers’s innate competitiveness, the very thing that drove him to this lot in life, and assume he’d be completely comfortable in pseudo retirement (or playing for a noncompetitor, for that matter, which, at the present moment the Broncos and Raiders currently are, even if Rodgers would certainly shift them in another direction).”

Also interesting from a Packers perspective is this question posed by Orr: Will a Shanahan kryptonite emerge?

The Packers are one of several teams running some version of Kyle Shanahan’s offense. With Rodgers earning MVP honors while running coach Matt LaFleur’s version of the offense, the Packers led the NFL in scoring.

“With … two really good defensive head coaches exclusively practicing against it every day (Mike Vrabel and Robert Saleh), one has to wonder if this is the year we’ll begin to see somewhat diminished returns,” Orr wrote.

In that note, he mentioned the 49ers’ selection of athletic quarterback Trey Lance with the No. 3 overall pick. You know who else is athletic? Jordan Love.

Green Bay, WI
PackerCentral is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Green Bay Packers

