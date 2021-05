The 2020 Western Conference playoffs were defined by the lineup decisions coaches were willing, or in one notable case, unwilling, to make. When the Los Angeles Lakers lost Game 1 of their first two postseason series, Frank Vogel was willing to make the drastic changes necessary to right the course. He abandoned his centers against the Rockets and moved Alex Caruso into the starting lineup against Miami to win the championship, but his Los Angeles counterpart wasn't willing to make the hard decisions when they were necessary. Doc Rivers stuck with Montrezl Harrell until the bitter end, and as a result, the Clippers were knocked out before their long-awaited matchup with the Lakers could even happen.