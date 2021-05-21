newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Katy, TX

Ambriza Social Mexican Kitchen

thekatynews.com
 4 days ago

Despite the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, LaCenterra at Cinco Ranch has remained a staple of family friendly activity in the Katy community and surrounding areas. Through obtainment of the Global Biorisk Advisory Council® (GBAC) STAR™ accreditation, the gold standard for prepared facilities, LaCenterra aims to deliver a fun and safe experience to its visitors through engaging events and customer-centric establishments. Many LaCenterra stores have seen a significant spike in sales and foot traffic in the […]

thekatynews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Katy, TX
Katy, TX
Lifestyle
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Katy, TX
Food & Drinks
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
City
Cinco Ranch, TX
Katy, TX
Restaurants
Local
Texas Restaurants
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accreditation#Gold Standard#Food Drink#Mexico#Family Fun#Community#Ambriza Social Mexican#Gbac#Kitchen#Social#Family Friendly Activity#Safe Experience#Obtainment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Texas StatePosted by
Jenn Leach

Salata Katy, Texas Restaurant Review

If you’re a salad lover then you’re definitely going to want to read this restaurant review of Salata. This restaurant is located in Katy, Texas with locations across the Greater Houston area, parts of Texas, California, Georgia and other areas.
Katy, TXHouston Chronicle

Sonoma Wine and Cheese to open Katy location

Popular bar and restaurant Sonoma Wine and Cheese will soon be opening a Katy location. Sonoma Wine and Cheese, which has other locations in River Oaks and the Heights, has a projected opening date of June 1. The Katy location is at 9920 Gaston Road in the Stableside at Falcon Landing center.
Texas StateHouston Chronicle

Two Katy restaurants named to Yelp's Top 100 Places to Eat in Texas

Two Katy restaurants have been named to Yelp’s Top 100 Places to Eat in Texas for 2021. That’s My Dog and Pappa Gyros both ranked on the list of the top best food joints based on ratings from the popular food review website. In order to be considered for the Yelp Top 100, restaurants must have a five-star rating, and their menu items must be priced at $30 or less per person.
Texas StatePosted by
Community Impact Houston

Wings Over Montgomery: Local restaurant dedicated to famed Texas lawyer Richard Haynes

The memory of criminal defense lawyer Richard Haynes lives on at Wings Over Montgomery, a quaint restaurant located on Liberty Street in the city’s historic district. Richard is the grandfather of Damon Haynes, who owns the restaurant with his wife, Cindy. The famed Texas lawyer was known to take on seemingly impossible cases, and his courtroom theatrics included cross-examining an empty witness stand and shocking himself with a cattle prod.
Texas StateHouston Chronicle

Spring Branch restaurant makes new ranking of top 100 best places to eat in Texas

The COVID-19 pandemic has been especially hard on the restaurant industry, but one Spring Branch area eatery got some statewide recognition on May 12. Lenin and Nelina Santana, the owners and operators of local Mexican restaurant Las Tortas Perronas got to experience joy and excitement as their business landed on Yelp’s list of the top 100 Texas restaurants, where it placed at No. 55.
Fort Bend County, TXKaty Times

Ft. Bend Co. libraries announce reopening of more libraries June 4

Fort Bend County Libraries (FBCL) began the process of re-opening buildings on March 15, when five locations resumed in-person service. On Friday, June 4, the library system will welcome patrons back to five additional locations: the Bob Lutts Fulshear/Simonton Branch, the First Colony Branch, the Mamie George Branch (Stafford), the Mission Bend Branch, and the Sugar Land Branch.
Houston, TXHouston Chronicle

First UH-Katy Nursing class grads enter healthcare world

The first class of Nursing school students at University of Houston- Katy has graduated, entering the medical world at a critical time for healthcare. On May 14, the first graduates walked the stage to receive their diplomas. Fort Bend County Judge KP George was the commencement speaker at the ceremony, which took place at the UH- Sugar Land location. UH- Katy College of Nursing opened its doors in 2019.
Texas StatePosted by
Wide Open Eats

Here's How Pecan Pie Became a Texas Delicacy

Everyone has their own preferences when it comes to dessert. As a die-hard chocolate fan, I add chocolate into everything I can, no matter what the original recipe calls for. Some go for fruity sweets, while others are satisfied with a simple but classic vanilla. No matter what our personal preferences are, no one can deny that pecan pie is a quintessential dessert, especially when it comes to Texas.
Richmond, TXrealtynewsreport.com

Two Medical Projects Underway in Richmond

RICHMOND – (Realty News Report) – Two suburban medical projects will break ground soon near the Grand Parkway in Fort Bend County. The transactions are part of a significant trend that has prompted developers to start medical-related projects in Houston’s fast-growing suburbs. The projects will be located in Grand Center...
Katy, TXthekatynews.com

Katy Folk Life Festival

By George Slaughter If you’ve ever wondered what life was like in Texas during the 19th century, the 35th Annual Folk Life Festival will give you a chance to satisfy your curiosity while remaining in the 21st century. The festival is set for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Kenneth D. Welch Outdoor Learning Center, 6301 S. Stadium Lane, according to a news release. Admission is free. The festival gives visitors the chance […]
Katy, TXHouston Chronicle

35th Annual Folk Life Festival shines light on pioneer life this Saturday in Katy

Visitors at this Saturday’s 35th Annual Folk Life Festival in Katy can experience some of what life was like in Texas in the late 1800s. Katy Independent School District is hosting the free festival and open house from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 15, at the newly renovated Kenneth D. Welch Outdoor Learning Center, located at 6301 S. Stadium Lane.