FrieslandCampina sells animal nutrition unit to Denkavit

By Feed Strategy Staff
feedstrategy.com
 1 day ago

Companies enter into a long-term agreement on the supply of dairy by-streams to the animal nutrition industry. FrieslandCampina intends to sell its Nutrifeed animal nutrition business to Denkavit. The two companies will enter into an agreement for the supply of dairy by-streams to the animal nutrition industry. Employees of the two businesses have been informed about the intention.

www.feedstrategy.com
