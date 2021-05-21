newsbreak-logo
Burlington, MA

Burlington Burn Club Lights Up the Night With Flames

By Jack Thurston
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs COVID-19 vaccination rates rise, the return of in-person events like large outdoor concerts, festivals, fairs and celebrations is good news for an arts group in Vermont’s largest city. The Burlington Burn Club is working to spread knowledge among performers and promote an eye-catching form of artistry that falls into...

