The Town of Southbury is currently accepting applications for the position of Part-Time Assistant Building Official. Part time, 20 hours per week, $41.21 per hour. Under the direction of the Building Official, administers and enforces all State of Connecticut Building Codes, Statutes, Town of Southbury Ordinances and Regulations related to construction and all related codes to ensure the safety, health and welfare of those affected by building use and construction. Secures the safety of life and property from all hazards to the occupancy of building and structures, as delegated.