The former four-weight world champion warned the record-breaking eight-weight titleholder he will look elsewhere for his next bout if something isn't agreed soon. Mikey Garcia was in attendance along with over 70,000 others to watch Canelo Alvarez continue his collection of super-middleweight titles at the expense of Billy Joe Saunders. And the former featherweight, super-featherweight, lightweight and light-welterweight champion of the world has his own megafight planned, against the legendary Manny Pacquiao.