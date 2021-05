Good early Sunday morning, everyone. With yesterday being an important day for a good number of you, it was good that Mother Nature only brought rain chances our way and kept any t-storm chances out of the picture. Our morning batch of rain left a good portion of the area with half an inch of rain or less before we finally saw some breaks in the clouds by Saturday afternoon. After we had temperatures drop into the upper 60s by sunrise, the rain from this morning actually caused temperatures to drop a little more into the middle 60s by 10 AM. Once the rain cleared out and we saw the afternoon sun, that helped temperatures climb to 76° at Joplin Regional by the start of the evening. However, a deeper dive into the number showed the thermometer push into the upper 70s before we hit sunset.