newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Twin Cities therapist explains why, for many, the CDC's new mask guidelines just make us more anxious

By Gail Rosenblum, Star Tribune
tribuneledgernews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter more than a year of fear and uncertainty, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention largely dropped federal mask mandates about a week ago. You'd think we'd be dancing in the streets maskless, right? Instead, many Americans are operating more like turtles, slowly peeking out, then returning quickly to the security of their shells. And trust me — it's not just introverts who already are pining for some aspects of the solitary pandemic experience. What is going on? I turned to Kirsten Lind Seal, a Twin Cities licensed marriage and family therapist, who assures us that it's normal to be feeling a bit of whiplash. She also weighs in on mask shaming, "cave syndrome" and how we turtles can best move forward.

www.tribuneledgernews.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Twin Cities#Restaurants#Cdc#Disease Control#Childhood#Disease Prevention#Stress#Americans#Japanese#Post Covid#Mask Shaming#Federal Mask#Pandemic Life#Social Isolation#Normal#Guidelines#Cave Syndrome#Feel Shame#Pets
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Meditation
Related
Diseases & TreatmentsNBC San Diego

CDC Investigating Heart Problems in Few Young Vaccine Recipients

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is looking into reports that a very small number of teenagers and young adults who got the COVID-19 vaccine may have experienced heart problems. CDC officials posted guidance on its website for doctors to be alert to unusual heart symptoms called “myocarditis” among...
Public Healthdeseret.com

Will the new CDC guidelines increase spread of COVID-19?

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently announced that vaccinated people can take off their masks in indoor and outdoor settings as a sign that the COVID-19 pandemic is nearing its conclusion. But a group of scientists said Thursday that the CDC’s decision may lead to even more COVID-19...
Public HealthTriangle

New CDC guidelines leave many unknowns

The recent changes to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, last updated Sunday, have lifted a number of COVID-19 restrictions. Those who are fully vaccinated are now free to resume their daily lives prior to pandemic, completely maskless. Although everyone is still expected to comply with local business and workplace guidelines, many people who have received their full dose of the vaccine will no longer need to mask their faces or social distance.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

US intelligence found researchers at Wuhan lab were hospitalised shortly before coronavirus outbreak, report claims

US intelligence found that three researchers at a Wuhan laboratory became so sick just before the coronavirus pandemic began that they were hospitalised, a report says.The Trump administration and Republicans have pushed the “lab leak” theory of the virus escaping China’s Wuhan Institute of Virology throughout the pandemic.Current and former officials familiar have expressed differing opinions on the evidence of the November 2019 sickness of the lab researchers, according to The Wall Street Journal.One official said that the intelligence came from an international partner of the US, but that it needed further investigation.But another person told the newspaper that...
Mandan, NDBismarck Tribune

Custer Health to begin vaccinating adolescents against COVID-19

Mandan-based Custer Health will soon begin vaccinating adolescents against COVID-19. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last week authorized the emergency use of the Pfizer vaccine for adolescents, and North Dakota's Health Department began recommending that adolescents from the age of 12 to 17 be vaccinated for COVID-19.
Public Healthheart.org

COVID-19 vaccine benefits still outweigh risks, despite possible rare heart complications

DALLAS, Sunday, May 23, 2021 – Late last week, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) alerted health care professionals that they are monitoring the Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System (VAERS) and the Vaccine Safety Datalink (VSD) for cases of young adults developing the rare heart-related complication myocarditis, after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine manufactured by Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna. The COVID-19 Vaccine Safety Technical Work Group (VaST) of the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) is reviewing several dozen cases of myocarditis that have been reported in adolescents and young adults: more often in males rather than females; more frequently after the second dose rather than the first dose of either the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccine; and typically appearing within 4 days of vaccination.
Public Healthnews9.com

Companies Face A Mask Surplus As Sales Evaporate Following New CDC Guidance

Face masks, last year's must-have accessory and once hard-to-come-by pandemic requirement, have gone out of style. Just ask Maya Gorgoni, a Manhattan designer and apparel business owner who masked-up no less a celebrity than Meghan, Duchess of Sussex. The designer is now stuck with thousands of cloth face masks — and few buyers — since the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention eased its mask guidance for Americans who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
Public HealthWXIA 11 Alive

Dr. Fauci: Booster COVID vaccines may depend on variants

WASHINGTON — Dr. Anthony Fauci says vaccinated Americans would “not necessarily” need to get booster shots this fall for further protection from COVID-19. Fauci, the nation’s leading infectious disease expert, told CBS “This Morning” on Friday that scientists would be tracking data on the virus and possible variants. He says it was still “possible” an additional shot would be needed later this year to ward off possible infection.
Kidschildrensnational.org

New CDC mask guidelines: advice for parents of unvaccinated children

The new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines for individuals who are fully vaccinated do not change the guidance for children (or any unvaccinated individuals). Families have been asking questions about how they should respond to balance protection for their children and community with minimizing unnecessary precautions. Fortunately,...
Public HealthVogue

Ask an Infectious-Disease Doctor: How Do I Make Sense of the New CDC Masking Guidelines?

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently changed its guidelines: Fully vaccinated individuals no longer need to mask or distance in most settings. This was a remarkable update from previous guidelines, which recommended all people to continue masking in most settings involving other households, especially indoors. This is not a complete mask liberation, as Anthony Fauci has recently emphasized. Unvaccinated individuals should continue to mask and distance to prevent infection and transmission. Certain settings (health care, crowds, public transportation) will still require masking, regardless of vaccination status. Those with certain kinds of immunosuppressed conditions—for whom vaccination reduces risks but to a lesser degree—should continue to mask even if vaccinated.
Public HealthLa Crosse Tribune

Doctors urge COVID-19 vaccine for those who had coronavirus infection

As demand for COVID-19 vaccine continues to wane amid plentiful supply, doctors are urging one group in particular to get immunized: those who have had COVID-19. A previous coronavirus infection is thought to prevent people from getting infected again for three months or more, but vaccination is believed to provide longer and better protection, including against some of the more transmissible coronavirus variants. Some people mistakenly think they can skip the vaccine if they were infected, leading doctors to emphasize the recommendation that they, too, should get the injections.
Women's Healthdeseret.com

When will we know if pregnant women can get the COVID-19 vaccine?

Officials with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Wednesday that there will likely be data about how the COVID-19 vaccine impacts pregnant women and children 6 months old and up by the end of 2021, according to CNBC. Principal Deputy Director Dr. Anne Schuchat said the CDC had...