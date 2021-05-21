Inside Track: UMG's Potential US Investor, FTC Knocks Back Ticketmaster Probe

Zhang Yiming will step down from his position as CEO of ByteDance and hand over the reins to another cofounder by year end, the company announced on Thursday. Zhang, 38, will transition to a new role that allows him to focus on “long-term strategy, corporate culture, and social responsibility,” according to an internal letter he wrote that was later released by the Beijing-based company. He will be succeeded by Liang Rubo, who is currently the head for human resources at ByteDance. The two will work together over the next six months to ensure a smooth transition, according to the company.