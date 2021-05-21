'Army of the Dead': Ana de la Reguera Details How They Pulled off THAT Brutal Scene

[Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Army of the Dead.]. Many key characters meet an especially brutal demise in Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead. But personally? The one I can’t get out of my head is the fate Maria Cruz played by Ana de la Reguera suffers. The connection between Reguera and Dave Bautista as Scott Ward is one of the strongest elements of the film, with the pair sharing an infectious chemistry I couldn’t get enough of. Between that and the fact that they are the first two members to join the heist crew, I had made up in my mind that, at the very least, they were going to be some of the last characters standing - until they weren’t.