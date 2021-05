There were 17 fights on the card at Don Haskins Center in El Paso. Josh Taylor performed in the second one, many hours and beers before Julio Cesar Chavez’s main event. The dozens who were marking time saw Taylor knock out Archie Weah in two rounds. Few knew that greatness was among them. The only tipoff was the presence of Nacho Beristain, Mexico’s most famous trainer, who somehow wound up with Taylor that night.