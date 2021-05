(Sacramento, CA) — On June 15th, social distancing requirements in California will be a thing of the past. As part of the reopening plans, the state will end both social distancing mandates and reduced capacity limits imposed on businesses. Dr. Mark Ghaly from the California Health and Human Services Agency said the rate of vaccinations in the state is high and hospitalization rates are falling for COVID-19 patients. Dr. Ghaly added the state will follow the CDC recommendations on masks being used in crowded locations. Also, proof of vaccinations will be required to attend large indoor and outdoor sporting and concert events.