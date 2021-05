Hutto City Council voted 5-2 to appoint Council Member Tanner Rose as the mayor pro tem during its May 20 meeting. Rose was elected to the Place 6 seat in May 2019. The mayor pro tem is a council member elected by the City Council to act as mayor during the disability, absence or failure of the mayor to carry out the duties of the office, according to the Hutto City Charter. The council decided April 1 to postpone the appointment until after the May 1 election, following the rules of the city charter.