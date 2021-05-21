newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

The U.S. government is buying $40 million worth of pistachios and $70 million of seafood

savingseafood.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMay 21, 2021 — Pistachios are my favorite nut. I can house a whole bag of those in no time at all. Apparently the American government is into them too, because they’re not buying just a bunch, but a massive amount. During times of crop and product surpluses, the USDA will buy up extra to keep America’s food banks stocked; in 2016, it bought $20 million in cheese. Now, Food & Wine reports, the government is buying up millions of dollars of pistachios, among other delicious bounties.

www.savingseafood.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S#Pistachios#Food Supply#Food Banks#Healthy Food#Food Wine#Americans#The Biden Administration#U S Fisheries#Fruits#Nuts#Cheese#Farming#Legumes#Food Hardship#Supply Issues#American Families#Time
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
USDA
News Break
Politics
News Break
Economy
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Food Bank
News Break
Seafood
Related
Agriculturegoldrushcam.com

USDA to Purchase $159.4 Million in Nutritious Consumer-Ready Seafood and More for Food Assistance Programs

May 17, 2021 - WASHINGTON - The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) last week announced it will purchase up to $159.4 million in domestically produced seafood, fruits, legumes, and nuts for distribution to a variety of domestic food assistance programs, including charitable institutions. These purchases are being made utilizing funds under the authority of Section 32 of the Agricultural Adjustment Act (Pub. L. 74-320), as amended (Section 32). This is one of many actions USDA is taking to address the disruptions in the food system supply chain and worsened food insecurity resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.
AgricultureKAST 1370

USDA Announces $45.9 Million Purchase of Seafood

Oregon’s U.S. Senator Jeff Merkley announced today that the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) will purchase $45.9 million in Pacific seafood products through its agriculture procurement programs. The purchases follow several Congressional pushes led by Merkley for USDA to support American fishermen and seafood processors by ensuring that Pacific fisheries are not left out of these important purchasing programs.
Agriculturesavingseafood.org

USDA spends $70.9 million on domestic seafood

The purchase, made possible under the Agricultural Adjustment Act, is one of many actions USDA is taking to address food insecurity and disruptions in the food system supply chain exacerbated by the pandemic. The seafood purchases come from a $159.4 million commitment to buying domestic seafood, fruits, legumes and nuts...
Agriculturesoutheastagnet.com

Purchasing Power: USDA to Buy $159.4 Million in Multiple Programs

WASHINGTON, May 13, 2021 — The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is helping multiple agricultural programs with a $159.4 million purchase. It announced on Thursday it will purchase $159.4 million domestically produced seafood, fruits, legumes, and nuts for distribution to a variety of domestic food assistance programs, including charitable institutions.
Washington, DCPosted by
Axios

USDA to begin loan payments for Black, other minority farmers

The Department of Agriculture Farm Service Agency announced it will begin distributing loan forgiveness payments to Black and other minority farmers in June as part of President Biden's American Rescue Plan. Details: Approximately $4 billion of the COVID-19 relief plan has been allocated to help those "who have faced a...
Agriculturestjosephpost.com

USDA purchasing oversupplied commodities for food assistance programs

The Department of Agriculture will purchase up to $159.4 million in domestically produced seafood, fruits, legumes, and nuts for distribution to a variety of domestic food assistance programs. The purchases, announced Thursday, are being made with funds under the authority of Section 32 of the Agricultural Adjustment Act. Agriculture Secretary...
AgricultureOwensboro Messenger-Inquirer

USDA to invest $15M in the future of conservation

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) is investing up to $15 million to support the development of new tools, approaches, practices and technologies to further natural resource conservation on private lands through the Conservation Innovation Grants (CIG) program. CIG partners use creative problem solving and...
Food & Drinksthelcn.com

New yogurt aimed at people packing in the protein

MINNEAPOLIS — Just when it seemed the yogurt aisle had something for everyone, General Mills found a slice of customers still hunting for the perfect creamy snack. The Golden Valley, Minn.,-based food maker announced Tuesday the launch of a yogurt that will pack more protein per cup than any other on the market.
Agriculturehilinetoday.com

Farmers Encouraged to Participate in Wheat and Barley Varieties Survey

HELENA, Mont. (NMB) – The Montana Department of Agriculture is reminding producers to participate in the upcoming Wheat and Barley Varieties Survey conducted by the United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS). “This year’s varieties survey will give our breeding program unique and widespread insight into...
WorldPosted by
newschain

British farmers have nothing to fear from Australia trade deal, says Truss

International Trade Secretary Liz Truss has said British farmers have nothing to fear and an “awful lot to gain” from a free trade deal with Australia. The Government is hoping to secure agreement in principle on its first trade deal to be negotiated from scratch since leaving the EU ahead of next month’s G7 summit in Cornwall.
Agricultureetftrends.com

AgTech: Cultivating Sustainable Solutions to Food Inflation

Food prices in 2021 have increased to their highest levels in six years. According to the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), which publishes the Food Price Index each month, food prices in January marked the sharpest month-over-month and year-over-year rise in a decade. Prices have continued to rise sharply since, and April’s figures have pushed the index to its highest level since May 2014. To those watching food prices closely, this wasn’t much of a surprise; the results in April came after ten consecutive monthly increases, which is a run up that also hasn’t happened in roughly a decade. In total, global food prices rose more than 30% from the trough in May 2020 to April 2021. These trends point towards what could be the onset of food inflation, or so-called “agflation”. As with other sectors, technological innovation is one way to counteract rising prices. At VanEck, we believe that the time is ripe to invest in and promote nascent agtech businesses. These businesses are spearheading the modernization of agriculture, leading to higher crop yields, safer crop chemicals, and other revolutionary innovations in food production that can provide healthy diets for the world’s growing population.
Personal FinanceYankton Daily Press

Paper Explores Link Between Hunger And Local Economies

LYONS, Neb. — Across the country, states have been increasingly innovative in finding ways to integrate the goals of eliminating hunger and strengthening local food systems, according to a white paper released recently by the Center for Rural Affairs. “Hunger and the Local Economy: Integrated State-Level Approaches to Food Access,”...
AgricultureNoozhawk

Diane Dimond: The Nation’s Most Expensive Mud Puddle

Just thought you might like to know what the federal government is doing on your behalf, how the feds are spending your tax dollars on a crazy-sounding lawsuit. The dispute pits a South Dakota farm family, the Fosters, against the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The fight is over a mud puddle. Yep, you read that right. Said mud puddle is located smack in the middle of prime farmland.
AgricultureNew York Post

Two-thirds of Americans say beef, chicken prices have skyrocketed

About two-thirds of US shoppers say the prices of red meat and chicken have soared since the start of the year, according to a new poll. Meat lovers have been hit hardest by rising food costs out of the 2,000 grocery shoppers surveyed between May 17 and May 19, Bloomberg reported.
Grocery & SupermaketLas Vegas Herald

Chilled and Deli Food Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2026 | Tyson Foods, BRF, JBS, Hormel Foods

The Latest survey report on Global Chilled and Deli Food Market sheds lights on changing dynamics in Food & Beverages Sector and elaborates market size and growth pattern of each of Chilled and Deli Food segments. As the shift to value continues, the producers are tackling challenges to personalized nutrition and match taste profiles. A wide list of manufactuerers were considered in the survey; to include mix bag of leaders and emerging manufacturers for company profiling that includes Wm. Morrison Supermarkets, Kraft Foods, Astral Foods, Tyson Foods, BRF S.A., JBS S.A., Waitrose, Hormel Foods, Samworth Brothers & 2 Sisters Food.