A Timely Reminder about Turtles Traversing Our Roads from the Kalamazoo County Road Commission

The old Heidelberg presses, twelve of them, are still working to crank out the timeless works of legendary Michigan artist Gwen Frostic, just as they were a half-century ago. Frostic died twenty years ago in 2001, a day before her 95th birthday. But her works and the studio she built near the Betsie River in northern Michigan’s Benzie County live on, thanks in part to the owners and curators of the property, Greg and Kim Forshee. Kim used to work at the studio, and Greg, a machinist by trade, used to build parts to keep the old presses running. Frostic left the property to friends, and the Forshees bought part of it in 2010. Frostic opened her new studio and Presscraft Papers on her 48th birthday in 1964. The Forshees said her studio East of Frankfort, Michigan employed workers in three shifts.