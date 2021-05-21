newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kalamazoo County, MI

A Timely Reminder about Turtles Traversing Our Roads from the Kalamazoo County Road Commission

By Eric Meier
Posted by 
1077 WRKR
1077 WRKR
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

We know to watch out for animals anytime we're driving the backroads of Michigan. The Kalamazoo County Road Commission recently shared a good reminder about some of the smaller creatures we should be on the lookout for. It's obvious when a deer is in the roadway. Likely the same for...

wrkr.com
1077 WRKR

1077 WRKR

Kalamazoo, MI
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
803K+
Views
ABOUT

1077 WRKR plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Kalamazoo, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Pets & Animals
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
County
Kalamazoo County, MI
City
Kalamazoo, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Road#Turtles#Wildlife#Migrating Birds#Endangered Animals#State Land#Tibetan#Fawn River Road#Grazing Tibetan Antelope#Driving#Animal Photos#Land Mammals#Aquatic Life#Insects#Monarch Butterflies#St Joseph County#Home#Sleep#Dudes#Roads
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Animals
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Pets
Related
Michigan StatePosted by
1077 WRKR

Make the Most of Michigan Outdoors on DNR’s ‘Three Free’ Weekend

Explore the outdoors. Get into every state park for free and pay no fees for ORV permits or fishing licenses for one big Michigan weekend in June. "Si Quaeris Peninsulam Amoenam Circumspice" is the official state motto of Michigan. The Latin to English translation is, "If you seek a pleasant peninsula, look about you." There is plenty to see and do in the great outdoors of the Winter Water Wonderland of the Great Lakes State.
Michigan StatePosted by
1077 WRKR

Historic Northern Michigan Artist Gwen Frostic’s Studio Opens to Public

The old Heidelberg presses, twelve of them, are still working to crank out the timeless works of legendary Michigan artist Gwen Frostic, just as they were a half-century ago. Frostic died twenty years ago in 2001, a day before her 95th birthday. But her works and the studio she built near the Betsie River in northern Michigan’s Benzie County live on, thanks in part to the owners and curators of the property, Greg and Kim Forshee. Kim used to work at the studio, and Greg, a machinist by trade, used to build parts to keep the old presses running. Frostic left the property to friends, and the Forshees bought part of it in 2010. Frostic opened her new studio and Presscraft Papers on her 48th birthday in 1964. The Forshees said her studio East of Frankfort, Michigan employed workers in three shifts.
Michigan StatePosted by
1077 WRKR

How Long Would it Take to Ride Around Lake Michigan on a Bicycle?

Chicago cyclist Phil Fox is betting he can make the 940 mile trip around Lake Michigan in 72 hours on pedal power alone. His epic journey will be a world record. Ah, summertime on the big lake. Chicagoans love to spend time at their houses in Michigan beach towns, and Michiganders love to head up north for the weekend. Phil Fox has plans to make the trip around all of Lake Michigan all at once. An ultracyclist who has competed in several 1,000 mile races has mapped out a 940 mile route that will circumnavigate the third largest of the Great Lakes.
Michigan StatePosted by
1077 WRKR

Michigan’s Gathering and Mask Orders to Be Lifted July 1

On Thursday, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer along with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced that things will be mostly back to normal in Michigan beginning July 1. Beginning June 1, 2021, all capacity limits will be lifted for outdoor events in the state of Michigan. At that...
Michigan StatePosted by
1077 WRKR

Eat! Grand Rapids, Michigan Returns A November Wine-Food Festival

It's been only 14 months, but as events slowly trickle back into existence, it just seems strange; the latest announcement is the 14th Annual Grand Rapids International Wine, Beer & Food Festival. The event takes place at DeVos Place, and this year is scheduled for November. A release says the organizers are following in the footsteps of the Chicago Auto Show, The Detroit Home Show, and even Grand Rapids' own Art Prize, which all are planning to return in 2021, as long as there isn't a relapse of the Coronavirus Pandemic.
Michigan StatePosted by
1077 WRKR

Michigan Ticks Are Going to Be Brutal This Year

I feel like every year around this time, we're telling you about how bad tick season is going to be. I wasn't even going to tackle the topic this time around because it feels like it's been pretty bad the past few years and we're kind of expecting it but after doing a little research I found out that ticks are already extremely bad this year and this is the reason why.
Southfield, MIPosted by
1077 WRKR

Southfield, Michigan Kids Get Free Prom, But There’s A Catch

They may not realize it now, but there's a great life lesson here for the kids at Southfield High, in Southfield, Michigan. In fact, there's a number of life lessons they can choose from: 1. Everything in life comes with a price tag, whether you realize it or not. Or 2. Nobody promised you fair, which may be a bit generic, but is applicable to many of the situations that life will throw at you.
HealthPosted by
1077 WRKR

2021 Mackinac Bridge Walk Is a Go, If We Meet Vax Goals

After a virtual public meeting on Tuesday morning, Mackinac Bridge Authority is still tentatively planning to hold the annual Labor Day walk. But at this time, the walk will only take place if 70% of the state is vaccinated. That issue remains a sticking point as the State of Michigan's...
Michigan StatePosted by
1077 WRKR

The Best Place to See Chicago Fireworks May be a Beach in Southwest Michigan

There could be few summer pleasures better than seeing an epic fireworks display in downtown Chicago over Lake Michigan?. But to have a great view you either have to a) own a condo on the Gold Coast or b) fight hideous traffic. That Gold Coast lakeview condo isn't going to happen for you or I in this lifetime. And it will feel like a lifetime and a half to get out of town after a summer fireworks show. So is the best solution to see a Chicago 4th of July display actually across the lake in Michigan?
Michigan StatePosted by
1077 WRKR

Michigan’s Adventure 2021: What You Need to Know Before You Go

Camp Snoopy is brand new for 2021 at Michigan's Adventure, as are these changes in buying tickets and reservations. Everything you need to know for Summer fun. Like their sister park Cedar Point, Michigan's Adventure will be opening for the 2021 season. The 52 rides at the state's largest amusement park will power up and the gates will open on May 29, with WildWater Adventure Waterpark opening on June 19.
Michigan StatePosted by
1077 WRKR

Details Released On Michigan’s New Mask Directive

Governor Whitmer announced Friday that Michigan would follow new CDC directives on masks, but the details weren’t out until a little later. You can view the official language for the updated order from the State of Michigan here. The new directive requires all unvaccinated Michiganders to wear a face mask...
Battle Creek, MIPosted by
1077 WRKR

This Battle Creek Truck Stop is a Competitive Food Eaters Dream

If your hunger calls for a 7-pound burrito or a breakfast that includes 27 sausage links, then this might be the place for you. Grab some pants with a little give in the waist and perhaps bring a friend to tackle these ginormous dishes at the one and only Arlene's Truck Stop in Battle Creek, Michigan. A truck stop diner might not be on your list of must-try restaurants but this one should be.