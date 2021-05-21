newsbreak-logo
National Fisheries Institute Statement on NOAA’s Report on Implementation of the Seafood Import Monitoring Program

savingseafood.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe National Fisheries Institute opposes any illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing. We appreciate NOAA’s focus on ridding the globe of pirate fishing. We are pleased that today’s report on the Seafood Import Monitoring Program (SIMP) highlights the fact that, “the majority of SIMP audits do not identify noncompliance,” and that of non-conformances “only a small number rise to the level that they warrant enforcement action.” NFI looks forward to working with NOAA to improve any information discrepancies found in entry filings.

