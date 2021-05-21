Provincial minister for SaskPower responds to La Ronge mayor’s comments about power outage

We were introduced to Peter Tompkins (Tomkins) Sr. in the most recent Ponderings. Tompkins, as we learned was the first Dominion Land Agent at Grouard in 1909 and assisted with the building of Grouard’s first hospital – 18-bed St. Joseph’s – 1909-1933. From an article by Leah Dorion, we also learned he had a contract as a cut line worker on the telegraph line at Duck Lake, Saskatchewan, and the Métis took him as a prisoner of war at Batoche [1885 Resistance at Batoche].