Provincial minister for SaskPower responds to La Ronge mayor’s comments about power outage
Minister of Crown Investments Corporation Don Morgan has responded to an allegation that this week’s power outage was a “huge failure of the system.”. La Ronge Mayor Colin Ratushniak made the comment in an interview Thursday with larongeNOW as tri-community residents were experiencing a fourth day without electricity. He described the situation as a disaster. Temperature dipped below zero overnight and people were unable to heat their home.meadowlakenow.com