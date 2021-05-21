newsbreak-logo
Provincial minister for SaskPower responds to La Ronge mayor’s comments about power outage

By Derek Cornet
 4 days ago

Minister of Crown Investments Corporation Don Morgan has responded to an allegation that this week’s power outage was a “huge failure of the system.”. La Ronge Mayor Colin Ratushniak made the comment in an interview Thursday with larongeNOW as tri-community residents were experiencing a fourth day without electricity. He described the situation as a disaster. Temperature dipped below zero overnight and people were unable to heat their home.

