So many fights broke out at an Ohio amusement park over the weekend that the park had to close early, authorities have confirmed. Kings Island marked its opening weekend May 15, and on Saturday (May 22), the park closed 30 minutes early because of several altercations between “unruly guests.” They happened throughout the day, and culminated with one bigger fight around 10 p.m., the Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed. The agency responded along with the Mason Police Department, the Cincinnati Enquirer reports.