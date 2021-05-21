Buddy the Dog improving; Tunica Humane Society hopes he’ll be adopted with companion dog

MISSISSIPPI — More than 115 thousand people have signed a Change.org petition to allow charges for someone under the age of 12.

You’ll remember a boy who admitted to setting a dog on fire in Tate County will go unpunished because he is too young to be charged.

It’s been a month since Buddy the dog was found severely burned and taken for treatment at Mississippi State.

FOX13 found out a special reunion with Buddy is coming when he makes a full recovery.

Sandy Williams with the Tunica Humane Society told us she got some good news from Buddy’s doctor.

“Actually Buddy is doing great. Yesterday was his first day that he was not considered their most critical patient. They moved him down to intermediate care which is awesome for Buddy,” she said.

Williams said their ultimate goal is to get a dog named Snoop adopted with Buddy; he used to roam the streets of Tate County with Buddy.

“We have so many people wanting to adopt Buddy when this is over. In a perfect world we are going to be able to adopt Buddy with his little companion Snoop that ran the neighborhood with him. Shortly after the horrific injury to Buddy, we acquired Snoop, his best friend and we look forward to the day we can reunite them,” she said

Williams said while Buddy is doing better there are still some challenges to come for him.

“He is going to have some plastic surgery on his eyelids; they are just not functioning properly because they were burned severely but he does have vision. The optometrist is very confident that Buddy will be able to see again,.” Williams said.

And he’ll be able to see his buddy Snoop again.

Williams said to help pay Buddy’s medical bills, which have run into the thousands of dollars, the Tunica Humane Society has been selling “Buddy Strong,” T-shirts. They even had one donor give a Buddy lamp to be auctioned off.

