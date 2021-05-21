newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tate County, MS

Buddy the Dog improving; Tunica Humane Society hopes he’ll be adopted with companion dog

By Tom Dees, FOX13Memphis.com
Posted by 
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rTk9v_0a7Tmlet00

MISSISSIPPI — More than 115 thousand people have signed a Change.org petition to allow charges for someone under the age of 12.

You’ll remember a boy who admitted to setting a dog on fire in Tate County will go unpunished because he is too young to be charged.

It’s been a month since Buddy the dog was found severely burned and taken for treatment at Mississippi State.

FOX13 found out a special reunion with Buddy is coming when he makes a full recovery.

Sandy Williams with the Tunica Humane Society told us she got some good news from Buddy’s doctor.

“Actually Buddy is doing great. Yesterday was his first day that he was not considered their most critical patient. They moved him down to intermediate care which is awesome for Buddy,” she said.

Williams said their ultimate goal is to get a dog named Snoop adopted with Buddy; he used to roam the streets of Tate County with Buddy.

“We have so many people wanting to adopt Buddy when this is over. In a perfect world we are going to be able to adopt Buddy with his little companion Snoop that ran the neighborhood with him. Shortly after the horrific injury to Buddy, we acquired Snoop, his best friend and we look forward to the day we can reunite them,” she said

Williams said while Buddy is doing better there are still some challenges to come for him.

“He is going to have some plastic surgery on his eyelids; they are just not functioning properly because they were burned severely but he does have vision. The optometrist is very confident that Buddy will be able to see again,.” Williams said.

And he’ll be able to see his buddy Snoop again.

Williams said to help pay Buddy’s medical bills, which have run into the thousands of dollars, the Tunica Humane Society has been selling “Buddy Strong,” T-shirts. They even had one donor give a Buddy lamp to be auctioned off.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

View All 5 Commentsarrow_down
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
42K+
Followers
43K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Lifestyle
Mississippi State
Mississippi Pets & Animals
County
Tate County, MS
City
Tunica, MS
State
Mississippi State
Tate County, MS
Lifestyle
City
Mississippi State, MS
Tate County, MS
Pets & Animals
Local
Mississippi Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Companion Dog#Day Care#Change Org#The Tunica Humane Society#Fire#Memphis App#Vision#Treatment#Intermediate Care#T Shirts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Dogs
News Break
Society
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Pets
Related
Mississippi Statetravelawaits.com

9 Fantastic Things To Do In Historic Meridian, Mississippi

For the road tripper, Meridian is like the Statue of Liberty, lifting up her torch beside the golden door. You’ll want to walk through that easy-to-find golden door. Do you hear the music beckoning you from behind the door?. The city’s founders thought that the word meridian meant junction. Interstates...
Mississippi StatePosted by
Magnolia State Live

Lawsuit filed against Mississippi daycare where infant reportedly died after ’18-minute struggle’ to breathe

A wrongful death lawsuit was filed in Oxford on Friday against the former Mother Goose Daycare in regards to the death of an infant in its care last year. The lawsuit was filed with the Lafayette County Circuit Court on behalf of Joe and Jenna Hastings and seeks unspecified punitive damages in the wrongful death of their nine week-old daughter, Brynlee Renae Hastings. The complaint states the infant was left “neglected and untouched” for approximately 35 minutes while swaddled, face-down on the floor of the infant room of Mother Goose daycare on Nov. 17, 2020.
Mississippi StateDeSoto Times Today

Vaccination site could move from Landers Center inside to storm shelter in Southaven

The Mississippi State Department of Health COVID-19 vaccination site at the Landers Center could be moving inside to a storm shelter in Southaven. DeSoto County EMS Director Mark Davis informed the County Board of Supervisors that they are waiting to hear back from state health officials about relocating vaccine shots to the FEMA Storm Shelter on Highway 51 next to the Southaven Arena.
Tate County, MSwtva.com

Buddy recovering nicely from skin graft surgery

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Buddy’s doctors say his new facial skin is healing nicely. Mississippi State’s College of Veterinary Medicine is currently caring for Buddy after a juvenile intentionally set fire to the dog’s face in Tate County. During his skin graft surgery, doctors placed fish skin over the dog’s...
Mississippi Statewmcactionnews5.com

Dog set fire in Mississippi reaches recovery milestone

TUNICA, Miss. (WMC) - A dog who was found with burns covering most of his face has reached a major recovery milestone. According to the Tunica Humane Society, skin grafts have been applied to Buddy’s entire face. Doctors at Mississippi State University believe that Buddy will be able to see...
Mississippi Statelocalmemphis.com

Opinion | Mississippi sheriff’s outrage misplaced after child sets dog on fire | Richard Ransom

TATE COUNTY, Mississippi — In Monday’s Ransom Note: intervention versus incarceration. By now you've probably heard the story of the Labrador named Buddy in Tate County, Mississippi. A young boy, who we only know was 12 years old or younger, has confessed to torturing Buddy by tying an electrical cord around the dog’s neck and setting him on fire. It’s an awful story, and thankfully Buddy’s had skin grafts and is doing better.
Tate County, MSwtva.com

Sheriff: Allow adult charges for animal cruelty by juveniles

SENATOBIA, Miss. (AP) — A north Mississippi sheriff says he wants to change state law after he was unable to file criminal charges against a child accused of torturing a dog. Officials say a Tate County juvenile confessed to tying an electrical cord around the dog’s neck and setting it...
Mississippi StateWIS-TV

Mississippi sheriff ‘frustrated as anyone’ child can’t be charged with intentionally setting dog on fire

TATE COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - The Tunica Humane Society gave a positive update Thursday on Buddy the dog as he recovers from being intentionally set on fire last week. “From this moment forward, I am going to concentrate on sharing Buddy’s journey back to life,” reads a post on the Human Society’s Facebook page. “That is where we will get our victory.”