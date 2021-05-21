newsbreak-logo
Johnson City, KS

Johnson County Museum to participate in Blue Star Museums

jocogov.org
 3 days ago

The Johnson County Museum is one of more than 2,000 museums across America to offer free admission to military personnel and their families this summer. The Johnson County Museum will offer free admission to currently-serving U.S. military personnel and their families this summer through Blue Star Museums, a collaboration among the National Endowment for the Arts, Blue Star Families, the Department of Defense and more than 2,000 museums across America.

