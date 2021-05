Any minute now, Charles Olivera will step into the octagon take on Bellator veteran Michael Chandler in a fight for the coveted UFC Lightweight Championship belt. It’s a bout that’ll have UFC fans around the world on the edge of their seat, and the only way to watch the action unfold live is by tuning in to the UFC 262 live stream, which is being broadcast exclusively on ESPN+. Here’s how to watch UFC 262 online.