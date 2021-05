Salma Hayek has opened up about her secret battle with COVID-19, explaining that her doctor ‘begged’ her to go to the hospital because her symptoms were so severe. Salma Hayek, 54, spent seven weeks in isolation while recovering from COVID-19. The Grown Ups actress opened up about her secret battle with the coronavirus, in a new interview with Variety. “My doctor begged me to go to the hospital because it was so bad,” she explained, noting that she battled the virus in the early days of the global pandemic. “I said, ‘No, thank you. I’d rather die at home.’”