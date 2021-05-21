University of Pittsburgh senate council urges COVID-19 vaccination requirement by fall
PITTSBURGH — University of Pittsburgh's senate council is urging school administrators to require the COVID-19 vaccine for students in the fall. In their resolution, they write that the school already requires documentation of immunization against measles, mumps and rubella, and students living in University housing must also be vaccinated against meningitis. They are urging Pitt officials to require proof of immunization from COVID-19, subject to exceptions for medical conditions, religious beliefs and access.www.wtae.com