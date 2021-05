Clearly, the Giants' bullpen hasn't lived up to standards set by the rotation, which sported a 2.79 ERA before Sunday's series finale. The bullpen ERA: 4.38, ranking 22nd in the majors. It just so happens the Giants' next stop is Cincinnati, where ERAs tend to swell, and their mix of high-leverage relievers will be a bit different because Camilo Doval, whose ERA in 12 outings is 8.38, will have a lesser role after getting knocked around again Saturday night.