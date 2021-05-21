newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gilford, NH

Armand E. Fitts, 88

laconiadailysun.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleGILFORD — Armand E. Fitts, 88, of Gilford, passed away on Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at Concord Hospital – Laconia after a few years of declining health. Armand was born at home in December of 1932, the son of the late Samuel Sr. and Amelia (Begin) Fitts. He was the last of ten boys and two girls.

www.laconiadailysun.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gilford, NH
City
Boscawen, NH
Laconia, NH
Obituaries
State
New Hampshire State
State
Florida State
State
Indiana State
City
Laconia, NH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cremation#Home School#Concord Hospital#Sacred Heart School#Sgt#Army#The Elks Club#Carpenter Patterson#Sacred Heart High School#Christian Burial#Theater Parks#Bessette#Dances#Kitchen#Korea
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
Maine StateWMTW

Body found in New Hampshire identified as Maine man

NORTHWOOD, N.H. — The body of a man found last week in Northwood, New Hampshire has been identified as a man from Maine. Police said the body of Barry Valcourt, 43, of Durham, Maine, was found in a wooded area off Old Pittsfield Road by a person walking their dog.
Laconia, NHlaconiadailysun.com

Laconia — city on the lakes

The 17,000 resident, “City on the Lakes,” is nestled on the shores of three of New Hampshire’s desirable lakes: Winnipesaukee, Winnisquam, and Opechee. With the picturesque Winnipesaukee River running alongside its downtown area, Laconia is a beautiful place to live and work. It is the largest city in the Lakes Region, with advantages that smaller towns often lack.
Public HealthNashua Telegraph

One death, 139 new COVID-19 cases Sunday in NH

CONCORD – The state Department of Health and Human Services announced 139 new positive test results for COVID-19 and one death Sunday. Today’s results include 102 people who tested positive by PCR test and 37 who tested positive by antigen test. There are now 1,274 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.
Franklin, NHPosted by
Franklin Times

Franklin events coming up

1. Balayage Workshop - Stand Out Stylist Method; 2. Concord Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and Drawing over Video; 3. Friends of Holy Trinity School Bramble; 4. 2021 Best of NH; 5. More Than Roommates;
Laconia, NHlaconiadailysun.com

Better Breathers Club goes virtual May 27

LACONIA — Concord Hospital - Laconia is offering the Better Breathers Support Group on Thursday, May 27 at 10:30 a.m. This group provides support for those with COPD and other chronic lung conditions. This upcoming session is being held through Zoom and will require an internet connection and an email address.
Laconia, NHConcord Monitor

Motorcycle Week rally to have vendors, beer tent

Beer tents and vendor spaces will be allowed at full capacity during this year’s Laconia Motorcycle Week rally, the City Council decided Monday night. The council opted to avoid stronger, pandemic-related restrictions. Instead, the city will work to ensure best practices are followed to avoid the spread of COVID-19, including...
Laconia, NHlaconiadailysun.com

The appeal of Laconia's Free Dump Days endures

Back in the late 1980s, perhaps early 1990s, a large group of fine Laconia citizens got together at the Laconia High School Auditorium to discuss ways to make Laconia a better community. There were many offshoot subcommittees to tackle various projects. The committee I chaired was called “Laconia Pride & Image Committee”. You still see and take part in our brain storming ideas that have come to fruition even into the next century. With the work of Marie and Hilton Perkins, Fran and Gene Caroselli, Daniel and Doris Makely, that wonderful Gove couple late of Province Street, the Karl Reitz and Catherine Reitz Tokarz family and others I’ve lost track of, all came together to bring you the Laconia city logo, a contest won by Denise Orkatales which can been seen on city vehicles, official letterhead, Laconia Links, etc. We also gathered support from the City Council and monetary donations from many citizens and civic organizations to erect “Welcome to Laconia” signs at all four entrances into the city with a green decal showing the Laconia skyline. Organizations including the Rotary, Kiwanis, Altrusa, Masons, and others contributed their organizational signs as a show that Laconia is a loving and giving community. These “Welcome to Laconia” signs were showing their age and have been replaced by simpler but tastefully created signs. Another major event that we developed was the “Free Dump Days” now known as “Spring Clean Up Days” to take place the first two weekends in May. Those first years were amazing! Senior citizens were matched with folks who would help them clear out their attics, basements, back yards and sheds and take truckloads of their “stuff” to the Dump. The line of traffic reached from the Transfer Station on Meredith Center Road all the way back to Elm Street School, up and down Parade Road, too. The Pride & Image Committee worked right alongside city employees to separate materials. Doris Makely was our official “Dump Queen” for many years, because she knew what definitely should not go into the rubbish pile. Many folks left with “treasures” found only at the dump during those days. The relief that so many Laconia residents felt after their burdens were removed was palpable. It blesses my heart that the visions of this small Pride & Image Committee have benefited our wonderful city in so many viable ways. Reach out to a neighbor and ask if they need assistance this year. The Free Dump Day is scheduled for May 15 only, and only for Laconia Residents. Check out Laconia Links for more information. Make a day of it with your young family. They will recall these times helping their fellow Laconians for decades to come.
Gilford, NHlaconiadailysun.com

Archery lessons start June 6

GILFORD — The Gilford Parks and Recreation Department is sponsoring a four-week session of Beginner archery lessons, to be led by Rob Schmidt from Archery Academy of NH. This program will be held on Tuesday afternoons from July 6 – July 27 from 4-5 p.m. at the Arthur A. Tilton Ice Rink.
Laconia, NHlaconiadailysun.com

Increasing the nursing pipeline

At a time when the need for entry-level health care workers is quickly rising, NH Needs Caregivers is offering LNA training in partnership with nursing homes statewide. Participants pay $1,850-$1,950 for a course that usually lasts six to eight weeks, but can be completed in three and a half weeks. Graduates then apply for full reimbursement from Medicaid, and can receive a $500 bonus after working for six months at their sponsoring nursing home, including five in Laconia, Meredith and Franklin. For more information, visit nhneedscaregivers.org.
Laconia, NHlaconiadailysun.com

Councilors agree to sell the former Holy Trinity School for $1

LACONIA — The former Holy Trinity School will be sold for $1 and turned into an apartment building under an agreement approved by the City Council on Monday night. The city paid $1.13 million to the Catholic Diocese of Manchester for the school and the historic Busiel House last summer as a way to bring more public parking to the downtown area while allowing for the preservation of St. Joseph Church.
Laconia, NHconwaydailysun.com

Laconia council: Full speed ahead on bike week

LACONIA — Beer tents and vendor spaces will be allowed to fill to capacity at this year’s Motorcycle Week rally, the Laconia City Council decided Monday night, opting to avoid stronger, pandemic-related restrictions. Instead, the city will work to ensure best practices are followed to avoid the spread of COVID-19,...
Laconia, NHlaconiadailysun.com

Laconia firefighters to get pay bump

LACONIA — Members of the city firefighters union will receive a 1.8 percent cost-of-living pay increase in their new contract, which was approved by the City Council on Monday night. The agreement begins on July 1 and extends to June 30, 2022. Under the current three-year agreement, signed in 2018,...
Laconia, NHlaconiadailysun.com

NHVA annual walking tour May 15

LACONIA — The New Hampshire Veterans Association in partnership with the Laconia Historical and Museum Society will host their annual tour of the buildings and grounds at Lakeside Avenue, Weirs Beach on Saturday, May 15 at 1 p.m. This tour is free and open to the public. Historian Fred Merrill...
Laconia, NHlaconiadailysun.com

Muskrats offering $300 stipend for host families

LACONIA — With a little over three weeks remaining until the Winnipesaukee Muskrats report for their eleventh season at Robbie Mills Field, general manager Carey Hough is looking for local families to step up to the plate to provide homes for 23 college-age ballplayers. "There’s no sugar coating it. We...
Laconia, NHConcord Monitor

In Laconia, only one beach will have lifeguards

Lifeguards will be stationed at just one of the city’s four beaches this summer. Parks and Facilities Director Amy Lovisek said that three lifeguards have been hired to work at Bond Beach in Lakeport. She said her department received only three acceptable applications. It was decided to assign them to...