newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Decatur, AL

Repairs of Walnut Street drain to start Monday

By Bayne Hughes Staff Writer
Posted by 
The Decatur Daily
The Decatur Daily
 2 days ago

The Street Department will begin repairs Monday to a concrete drain on Walnut Street, from Ferry to Well streets, in Northeast Decatur if the weather cooperates.

The work is expected to take about five days. Drivers are advised to use an alternate route to avoid the construction work.

The Decatur Daily

The Decatur Daily

Decatur, AL
2K+
Followers
217
Post
448K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Decatur Daily

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Decatur, AL
Local
Alabama Government
Decatur, AL
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Walnut Street#Weather#Construction Work#The Street Department#Repairs Monday#Concrete#Ferry#Northeast Decatur
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Decatur, ALnorthwestgeorgianews.com

City poised to borrow millions for Sixth Avenue streetscape

May 16—Buoyed by the confidence Decatur can take on more debt, the City Council appears poised to borrow the estimated $7 million it will cost to implement a Sixth Avenue streetscape plan. "Decatur is in a very, very advantageous position," said Johnny Dill, who frequently advises the city on financial...
Morgan County, ALWAFF

Off-duty deputy assists with Morgan county water rescue

MORGAN CO., Ala. (WAFF) - An off-duty deputy helped save a life over the weekend in Morgan County. Corporal Austin Wiggington was out on the river when someone jumped off the I-65 bridge. Wiggington rescued the person and pulled them out of the water. The Morgan County Rescue Squad transported...
Decatur, ALWHNT-TV

Decatur Police Department is hiring new police officers

DECATUR, Ala. – The Decatur Police Department is looking for individuals who want to protect and serve, while making a difference in their community. DPD is hiring new full-time police officers. The city of Decatur said those within the position are, “Responsible for the enforcement of federal, state, and local laws and the protection of life and property.”
Decatur, ALcityofdecatural.com

Auto Body Paint and Repair

Bid Number: 21-018 Deadline Date: Jun 3, 2021. The City of Decatur will accept sealed bids for the following project: Auto Body Paint and Repair. Please note: Include 1 original and 1 copy of your bid submission. For this bid to be considered responsive, all information requested should be supplied, as appropriate or the entire bid may be disqualified. Bid response must be in ink or typed with the original signature included.
Decatur, ALPosted by
The Decatur Daily

Paving of Sixth Avenue scheduled to start in June

The Alabama Department of Transportation expects to start paving Sixth Avenue in June, and officials say they aren’t waiting for the city to start its planned $7 million streetscape plan on the northern end of this state road. Allen Teague, ALDOT Tuscumbia-area pre-construction engineer, said Tuesday at the Decatur-area Metropolitan...
Decatur, ALThe Decatur Daily

Bringing 'Decatur' to life

Decatur High fine arts students painted a "Welcome to Decatur" mural on the corner of East Moulton Street and Fourth Avenue on Friday as part of the Chasing Art Project. The top photo shows the progression of the project. The right photo shows students Lily Thwing, left, Toluwani Spencer, Makalyn Cowley and Kristen Gregory working on the mural. The project, founded and curated by Glenn Mitchell, owner of Shine Salon, aims to revitalize areas of downtown Decatur through artwork created by community members and artists. This year, the project will see 10 murals painted throughout the city in conjunction with Decatur Morgan County Tourism. [PHOTOS BY JERONIMO NISA/DECATUR DAILY]
Decatur, ALcityofdecatural.com

Grave Opening & Closing

Bid Number: 21-016 Deadline Date: May 25, 2021. The City of Decatur will accept sealed bids for the following project: Grave Opening & Closing. Please note: Include 1 original and 1 copy of your bid submission. For this bid to be considered responsive, all information requested should be supplied, as appropriate or the entire bid may be disqualified. Bid response must be in ink or typed with the original signature included.
Marshall County, ALadvertisergleam.com

County Commission - $18 million in Corona relief

Marshall County is set to receive a little over $18 million through the Coronavirus Local Fiscal Recovery Fund program over the next four years. According to the U.S. Department of Treasury, the Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds provide a substantial infusion of resources to help turn the tide on the pandemic, address its economic fallout and lay the foundation for a strong and equitable recovery.
Morgan County, ALWHNT-TV

Morgan County honors fallen officers

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – Memorial services for fallen officers have been held throughout the Tennessee Valley all week as part of National Law Enforcement Appreciation Week. Friday morning, agencies in Morgan County gathered together to honor and remember those who died in the line of duty. Some family members of...
Hartselle, ALHartselle Enquirer

Hartselle Chamber honors several at annual gala

The Hartselle Area Chamber of Commerce held its 44th Annual Meeting and Awards Gala May 7 with more than 250 people in attendance at the Cook Museum of Natural Science in Decatur. “We are excited to see so many people here to celebrate all the good things we have going...
Morgan County, ALPosted by
The Decatur Daily

Morgan license offices closed Wednesday

The Morgan County license commissioner’s offices at the courthouse, Cotaco and Hartselle will be closed to the public Wednesday to allow staff to catch up on filings put off because of a heavy workload. License Commissioner Sharon Maxwell said auto sales have been strong throughout the pandemic, and the state...
Morgan County, ALPosted by
The Decatur Daily

Morgan ceremony honoring fallen officers scheduled for Friday

The annual Morgan County Law Enforcement Memorial Ceremony will be held at 8:30 a.m. Friday outside the north entrance of the Morgan County Courthouse. The ceremony honors fallen officers, and is open to the community. Morgan County Circuit Judge Jennifer Howell is the keynote speaker. The Decatur Police Department will be accompanied by officials from the Morgan County Sheriff's Office, the Hartselle Police Department, the Morgan County Commission and several other law enforcement agencies.