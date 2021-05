Possibly linked to some old social media content going viral amidst fuel shortages in the US, the government has urged drivers to only use proper containers for petrol. Over the last few days, filling up a car with fuel has been easier said than done for vast swathes of the USA. A cyber attack last Friday shut down the Colonial Pipeline, which supplies 50 per cent of the East Coast’s fuel. Although it was back up and running by Wednesday, the operators said it’ll take a few days for supplies to return to normal.