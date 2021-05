I have always been a fan of our Police and Firefighters, and actually being a Police Officer was my 2nd career choice. It's got to be a great feeling helping out people in need every day. Of course, there are many careers that do just that. It's sure is nice to know that they are here in case we need them. So what if we had to pay a fee for calling the Police or Fire Department. That's what our taxes are for correct? Well, so far that is the case in most towns.