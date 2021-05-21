Will Philadelphia see a rise in gun violence this summer?
The unofficial start of summer begins Memorial Day weekend. The summer also historically heralds a surge in gun violence on Philadelphia streets. Philadelphia is already in the midst of historically high levels of gun violence, with homicides and the number of shooting victims up 38% and nearly 37%, respectively, over the same time last year. Gun violence here has mirrored upticks in U.S. cities during the coronavirus pandemic.www.phillytrib.com