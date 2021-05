Sometimes, there’s just no coming back from punching your dad square in the face. In the first part of Breeders‘ Season 2 finale, Paul and Luke’s rising tensions reached an explosive climax after Paul learned that Luke had attempted to buy weed. The young teen continued to push buttons by ignoring his dad’s punishment, which caused Paul to unleash his raging fury in front of the entire family. In the middle of an argument, Luke said he blamed Paul’s temper for much of his season-long battle with anxiety and depression. Then, in the heat of the moment, the boy’s fist went flying, and he ran away.