A multi-phase restoration project is proposed for the historic Wilson Lick cabin in the Nantahala National Forest in Macon County. Built in 1913, the cabin was the forest’s first ranger station and has been open to the public as an interpretive site since 1967. Due to age and exposure, the all-wood log and single structure is beginning to deteriorate. Forest Service engineers and historic preservation specialists have determined that a comprehensive set of repairs and renovations are needed to prevent irreparable damage to the structure. The project would include a full assessment and report as well as interior and exterior repairs to restore the cabin as close to its original condition as possible.