Storm Reid Praises James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad After First Screening

James Gunn‘s highly anticipated DC Comics film, The Suicide Squad has officially been rated R due to “brief graphic nudity.”. The MPAA confirmed that the reason for the rating is because the film showed “strong violence and gore, language throughout, some sexual references, drug use and brief graphic nudity.” When Warner Bros. approached Gunn to make the DC film, Gunn was given full reigns to adapt the franchise. His film does not disregard David Ayer‘s 2016 film, as it features many of the same characters, including Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn. Gunn ensured that fans would not have had to see the previous Suicide Squad film to follow the events of his. Ayer’s rendition had the potential of scoring an R-rating, however, Warner Bros. aired on the side of caution instead.