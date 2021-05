A leopard on the loose seems like something you would and should tell someone about. But three? Nah, no worries. Let them roam. And that’s exactly what Hangzhou Safari Park in China did when the safari park ‘lost’ three leopards in April but just didn’t tell anyone. The park was super-vague about the details of when the wild cats made their escape, but eventually announced that they had fled on April 19 when caretakers most likely left the doors open. The park’s explanation for not letting the public know? Oh, the cats were only young, so they probably wouldn’t kill you. No cause for alarm, and certainly not worth the fuss of a panic. Would you, or would you not, shit yourself if you ran into a leopard walking down the street? Let me answer that one for you—yes. The answer is yes.