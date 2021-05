HAVRE, Mont. - Going to the Olympics is a dream most people spend their entire life working towards. Sammy Evans also known as Sammy Jo, was born and raised and in Havre, Montana. She's a triple jumper in track and field and has two master's degrees from the University of Montana, where she competed collegiately. The Olympics were not originally a part of her dreams, but now that she’s got the taste for gold... she sold.