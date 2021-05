Suffolk native Ricky Clemons does not shy away from bringing difficult topics to the surface. In his newest book, he dives into his past in hopes of helping others. Clemons has written multiple books full of original prose poems. Even in his books with difficult themes, there is always a focus on how God is faithful. In a poem he published earlier this year, “If Being Black is a Crime,” he took a Biblical perspective on how even Blacks are welcomed in the family of God even if fellow humans look down upon them. In “Nature Got Mad,” this theme of God’s faithfulness to His people is no exception.