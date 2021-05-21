From Blade Runner to Teletubbies, Loki creators cite wacky influences fit for the God of Mischief
It’s hard to a have a show about the God of Mischief without straying a little off the beaten path to find creative inspiration. As Loki gets set to join the growing roster of MCU-canonical Marvel series at Disney+, the creators behind the show are sharing some of the unlikely sources that inspired his new, post-Avengers: Endgame adventures — and it’s an eclectic list of influences; one that (somehow) even finds inspiration in the trippily tranquil Teletubbies.www.syfy.com