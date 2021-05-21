newsbreak-logo
Sailor paralyzed by IED gets specially adapted home in Poway

By John Wilkens
sandiegouniontribune.com
 2 days ago

The bomb technician was injured clearing explosives from a Syrian hospital. Some things Kenton Stacy will never get back, not after an IED in Syria left the Navy bomb technician paralyzed from the chest down and blind in the left eye. So when he and his wife, Lindsey, were given...

San Diego, CAKPBS

Integrating The Marines

Allowing one cycle of female recruits to graduate from traditionally all-male San Diego is only the first step to fulfilling a Congressional mandate. Meanwhile, the Navy envisions a row of high rise, mixed-use buildings with a new transit hub on its 70-acre campus in San Diego’s Midway District. Plus, the CDC says fully vaccinated people can ditch the mask and resume all indoor and outdoor activities.
California StatePosted by
Mark-John Clifford

The mask dilemma for California

On Thursday, May 13, 2021, the CDC announced that people who have been vaccinated were no longer required to wear masks outside or in specific enclosed venues. "People fully vaccinated against Covid-19 do not need to wear masks or practice social distancing indoors or outdoors, except under certain circumstances, the director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Thursday."
California StateDaily Gate City

Arson suspected in Southern California wildfire

An arson suspect has been arrested in connection with a wildfire in Pacific Palisades, California. The blaze forced evacuations in canyons where thick vegetation hasn’t burned in more than 60 years. (May 17) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through...
kxoradio.com

Lost Man Rescued

(Man lost for 4 days)......He was rescued last week. BORSTAR agents rescued the man last week. San Diego County Sheriff's Department called the San Diego Border Patrol Search, trauma and Rescue Team to report the lost individual. They said the man had been lost for 4 days without water, and he could no longer walk. The team was deployed in all terrain vehicles. They located the man in a remote location near Dulzura. Aside from being dehydrated, the man said he was in good health. The BORSTAR team used the all-terrain vehicles to remove the man from the area. It was determined the man was a 35 year old Mexican National and he had entered the US illegally. He was taken to a nearby Border Patrol Station for processing.
San Diego, CAjusticenewsflash.com

Man killed in San Diego hotel

San Diego-Police say guests heard some kind of argument before a 20-year-old man was shot and killed in a San Diego resort overnight. According to the San Diego Police Department, the shooting occurred at about 3:30 am on Sunday at Mission Bay Resort San Diego, one of the hotel’s west towers.
San Diego, CAsandiegouniontribune.com

South County Happenings, May 16

City councils: Chula Vista, 6 p.m. Tuesday; Coronado, 4 p.m. Tuesday; Imperial Beach, 5 p.m. Wednesday; National City, 6 p.m. Tuesday. School boards: Chula Vista Elementary School District, 6 p.m. Wednesday; Coronado Unified School District, 4 p.m. Thursday, San Diego Unified School District, 4:15 p.m. Thursday. IB Mayor presents community...
Valley Center, CAeastcountymagazine.org

STOLEN VALLEY CENTER ARTIFACTS RECOVERED

May 16, 2021 (Valley Center) -- A man has been arrested on suspicion of stealing priceless cultural artifacts from a historical exhibit at Harrah's Resort Southern California in Valley Center. In 2019, the Rincon Band of Luiseño Indians installed the exhibit at the casino. Many of the artifacts came from...
California Statenewsantaana.com

Face masks are still required in Calif. until June 15

The California Department of Public Health announced today that masks will still be required until June 15, when the State is expected to end most pandemic restrictions. Read more from the State Secretary of Health and Human Services:. https://www.chhs.ca.gov/blog/2021/05/17/statement-from-chhs-secretary-dr-mark-ghaly-on-mask-guidance/. The best way to protect yourself against the virus is to...
California StateSFist

California to Keep Indoor Mask Mandate In Place Until June 15

You may now be allowed to remove your facial covering inside a Trader Joe's or Starbucks if you cross the border into Nevada. But in California for the next four weeks, masks are still going to be mandatory for both the vaccinated and unvaccinated in most indoor settings, on public transit, etc.
San Diego County, CAsandiegouniontribune.com

Stolen Native American artifacts recovered in unincorporated Escondido

San Diego County sheriff’s detectives arrested a man on Saturday suspected of stealing precious Native American artifacts from Harrah’s Resort Southern California in Valley Center. The suspect, 32-year-old Sonny Hunter, was arrested on charges of burglary, grand theft and possession of stolen property and has been booked at the Vista...
Temecula, CAValley News

Genetic genealogy leads to identification of Temecula woman as cold case murder victim, husband charged

Authorities have announced the arrest of Jack Dennis Potter, 68, in the cold case murder of Temecula resident Laurie Diane Potter, 54, whose remains were found Oct. 5, 2003, in the 1600 block of Hilton Head Court in San Diego, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department. Laurie Potter’s remains were unidentified for nearly two decades after her legs were discovered in an apartment complex dumpster. Her husband, Jack Potter, is accused of murdering her. At the time Laurie Potter’s remains were found, investigators were able to determine the remains belonged to an adult female, and that she was the victim of a homicide, but her identity and what exactly happened to her remained a mystery until recently thanks to the use of investigative genetic genealogy. According.