MLB

Danny Santana brings stolen base ability to Boston Red Sox lineup that doesn’t have natural speedster: ‘We’ll add something to the equation,’ Alex Cora says

By Chris Cotillo
MassLive.com
 2 days ago
PHILADELPHIA -- Danny Santana may appear to be a complementary addition to the Red Sox, but Alex Cora believes the veteran utility man can change the club’s entire offense. Santana, who will lead off and play first base in his club debut against the Phillies on Friday night, gives the Red Sox something they lack: speed. In his last full season in 2019, the 30-year-old stole 21 bases; only one other member of the Red Sox (Xander Bogaerts in 2017) has ever stolen 15 or more bases in a season.

