newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fitness

Stomach bloating: Three biggest culprits when it comes to vegetables & increased symptoms

By Jackson Ronnie
todaynewspost.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStomach bloating typically describes what happens when too much gas fills up the gastrointestinal (GI) tract. With no exit for expulsion, the tummy tends to stretch and swell. This may result in painful cramps that last for hours, diminishing a person’s overall quality of life. Adding more vegetables to your diet is a great way to help keep you healthy and fuller for longer however there are a few which are notorious for promoting bloating and increasing painful symptoms.

todaynewspost.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vegetables#Sugar#Fruit#Eating Foods#Healthy Diet#Breakfast Foods#Healthy People#Health Problems#Fitness Health#Nhs#T C#Bloating Foods#Major Bloating#Painful Symptoms#Digestion Problems#Painful Cramps#Beans#Raffinose#Meals#Health Tips
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Fitness
News Break
Health
Related
HealthMedicineNet.com

Are Eggs Good for an Upset Stomach?

Well, that depends on your body constitution! If you have irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), eggs may worsen your cramps and bloating. If you have an upset stomach, you may or may not consume eggs depending on your symptoms. If you have diarrhea, consuming eggs may provide relief. You may consume scrambled or boiled eggs that may slow bowel movements and provide relief from frequent trips to the bathroom. However, if you have constipation, consuming eggs may worsen symptoms. In case you have an allergy to eggs, you must not consume them under any circumstances. You may avoid constipation because of eggs by having a lot of water, consuming some prune juice or increasing fiber intake. Avoid adding a lot of animal fats, including butter and cheese, to your egg preparations because they may be difficult to digest.
FitnessPosted by
Woman's World

This Ayurvedic Supplement Can Help You Lose Weight, Lower Inflammation, and Regulate Gut Health

Ayurvedic treatments, or traditional Indian medicine, have become increasingly popular in recent years around the globe. You’ve probably heard more and more about ingredients like turmeric and ghee, but what about triphala? This supplement has been used in India for thousands of years as a medicinal combination of herbs, and it could help you with a number of health conditions.
DrinksPosted by
EatThis

The Worst Types of Drinks for Your Liver, According to Science

Your liver sucks. Not just your liver, but everyone's liver sucks—like a vacuum cleaner. You can think of the liver as a massive Dyson for your bloodstream. The largest solid organ in the body and, arguably the most complex, your liver performs billions of vital tasks during your lifetime and one of the most important is filtering the poisons from your bloodstream. Everything you absorb through your gastrointestinal tract is processed and filtered through the liver. Nearly every ounce of blood in your body passes through; the liver breaks down and cleans chemicals, nutrients, drugs, alcohol, and other toxins in the blood before they flow throughout your body.
Yogaverywellfamily.com

Yoga Poses to Avoid During Pregnancy

Yoga has many benefits during pregnancy, including building pelvic strength and preparing your body for labor, but there are some yoga poses to avoid when you are expecting. Your body is simply not the same when you are carrying a developing child. Your internal organs shift and squeeze together to make room for your growing uterus. Additionally, the cocktail of hormones running through your blood make your body feel and react much differently than you may be used to.
FitnessPosted by
FIRST For Women

This Delicious Juice Can Help You Lose Weight, Lower Your Blood Pressure, and Ease Aches

If you love a sweet-tart treat you’re in luck — and your body will thank you for it. Tart cherry juice not only makes for a delicious and refreshing sip, it has body-healing abilities. If you’re constantly dealing with aches and pain, looking to drop a few pounds, or lower your blood pressure, you may want to consider adding one of the elixirs below to your diet. But first, let’s look at what tart cherry juice can do for you.
Weight LossPosted by
EatThis

Surprising Side Effects of Drinking Lemon Water, Say Dietitians

With temperatures heating up around the U.S., drinking water to avoid dehydration is more important than ever. And if you're looking to make your average glass of water a whole lot more delicious, adding a squeeze or slice of lemon to your water is a simple way to make that beverage a whole lot more enjoyable. Flavor isn't the only thing a hint of citrus will add to your water, however—lemon water can benefit your body from head to toe. Read on to discover the many health benefits of drinking lemon water, according to dietitians. And for more great additions to your daily routine, check out The 7 Healthiest Foods to Eat Right Now.
Lifestyleeasyhealthoptions.com

Fishing for better blood sugar? Try these tiny fish

We’ve all heard about the incredible heart health benefits oily fish, such as salmon, sardines, and mackerel have to offer. In fact, the nutrients from fish and fish oil, such as omega-3s have been linked to a longer, healthier life. Now new research is demonstrating how adding fish, specifically sardines,...
Food & Drinkshealthdigest.com

The Real Health Benefits Of Bell Peppers

Bell peppers are a colorful vegetable found in grocery stores around the world. They have a more mild flavor than spicy peppers and have many health benefits. Here's why you should try to incorporate these veggies into your diet. According to Healthline, over 90 percent of a bell pepper is...
Public Healthohionewstime.com

Tongue swelling New COVID side effects

This condition is called the macroglossia. It makes it impossible for the patient to eat and talk. Dr. James Melville of the UT Health School of Dentistry has become a specialist in dealing with this situation. He underwent surgery to help the patient regain use of the tongue. When KHOU...
El Paso County, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Health experts share when and how to treat post-vaccine symptoms

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Health experts at the El Paso County Health Department are advising against taking Tylenol or Ibuprofen before your vaccine appointment. “There is a theoretical risk that it could dampen your immune response,” said Kristi Durbin, Immunization Program Manager for the El Paso County Public Health Department. Instead, the department recommends The post Health experts share when and how to treat post-vaccine symptoms appeared first on KRDO.
Healththechalkboardmag.com

5 Thyroid Tests Your Doctor May Be Missing To Properly Assess Your Thyroid Health

Dr. Emily Lipinski, ND author of Healing Your Thyroid Naturally overcame Hashimoto’s Hypothyroidism that had negatively impacted her life for many years. This month, she is sharing the most important blood tests to ask your doctor to run if you are experiencing thyroid symptoms. All too often these tests are overlooked, delaying proper diagnosis and treatment…
Medical SciencePosted by
newschain

Early data suggests mixing Covid-19 vaccines increases symptoms – study

Mixing coronavirus vaccines increased the frequency of mild to moderate symptoms in those who received different jabs for the first and second dose, preliminary data suggests. The Com-Cov study was launched in February to investigate alternating doses of the Oxford/AstraZeneca and Pfizer Covid-19 jabs, with either being given as the first dose, and then the other as the second.
Imperial, CAImperial Valley Press Online

PAWS AND PAGES: The skinny on bloat

Do you know what bloat is? Would you be able to recognize the symptoms if your pet was suffering from bloat? Do you know how to go about having it treated or how to prevent it?. Bloat is a serious condition that all dog owners should be aware of. Bloat...
Diseases & TreatmentsMedicineNet.com

What Are Typical Allergy Symptoms?

Allergy symptoms differ depending on the type of allergy and body part involved. For example, food allergies may cause different symptoms than nasal allergies or eye allergies. The severity of symptoms may also vary, ranging from mild irritation to a life-threatening reaction called anaphylaxis. Typical symptoms of most allergies include: