Stomach bloating: Three biggest culprits when it comes to vegetables & increased symptoms

Well, that depends on your body constitution! If you have irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), eggs may worsen your cramps and bloating. If you have an upset stomach, you may or may not consume eggs depending on your symptoms. If you have diarrhea, consuming eggs may provide relief. You may consume scrambled or boiled eggs that may slow bowel movements and provide relief from frequent trips to the bathroom. However, if you have constipation, consuming eggs may worsen symptoms. In case you have an allergy to eggs, you must not consume them under any circumstances. You may avoid constipation because of eggs by having a lot of water, consuming some prune juice or increasing fiber intake. Avoid adding a lot of animal fats, including butter and cheese, to your egg preparations because they may be difficult to digest.