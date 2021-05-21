newsbreak-logo
Amid tensions, Council adopts $698 million budget, approves compensation study

By Jimmy LaRoue
Suffolk News-Herald
 2 days ago

Suffolk City Council near-unanimously passed a $698 million fiscal year 2022 budget, but not without many being caught off guard by a last-minute proposal to lower the real estate tax rate. The budget council adopted May 19 by a 7-0 vote, with Roger Fawcett abstaining, is a 7.2% increase from...

www.suffolknewsherald.com
