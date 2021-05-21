newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Violent Crimes

5 people stabbed, 1 fatally, in Amsterdam; suspect arrested

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

AMSTERDAM (AP) — One person was killed and four injured in a stabbing late Friday night in Amsterdam and police said they arrested a suspect nearby.

Four victims were taken to a hospital for treatment, police said. Their condition was not immediately known. There was no immediate word on the possible motive.

“We have arrested a suspect. We are investigating what exactly happened and why,” Amsterdam Police spokeswoman Marijke Stor said.

The stabbings happened in a neighborhood with many bars and restaurants, but they were closed at the time of the incident because of coronavirus lockdown restrictions.

Further details were not immediately available.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

462K+
Followers
225K+
Post
211M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants#Neighborhood Bars#Amsterdam#Ap#Amsterdam Police#Suspect#Treatment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Place
Europe
News Break
Violent Crimes
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
New York City, NYNBC New York

Homeless Man Arrested in Fatal Midtown Stabbing

A homeless man has been arrested after fatally stabbing another man along a street in Midtown over the weekend, police said. Officers initially got a call regarding an assault inside 38 West 31st Street just after 11:30 p.m. Saturday, according to police. When they arrived, officers said they found an unconsicous and unresponsive man with mutliple stab wounds in his neck, shoulder and arm.
WorldFermanagh Herald

PSNI close case into attempted murder of Kesh policeman

CLOSED: THE investigation into the alleged attempted murder of a police officer at his home in Kesh last year has quietly closed and a man arrested in connection with the incident, no longer wanted as a suspect. To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get...
mariposagazette.com

Two people arrested following stabbing incident

Two people were arrested in Madera County following an early-morning stabbing at a well-known Oakhurst intersection near School Road. According to law enforcement officials, Destinee Annette Harner of Clovis and Nehemiah Everett Dick of Fresno, both 19, were taken into custody by detectives from the Madera County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO).
Knoxville, TNwivk.com

Knoxville Police Arrest the Suspect Involved in a Fatal Shooting in East Knoxville

Knoxville Police arrest a man for a fatal shooting in East Knoxville. Police responding to 2239 Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue for a shooting with a victim last night (Thursday). Officers found a 28-year-old man in the parking lot of the apartment complex suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to the UT Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead shortly after his arrival.
Violent Crimeshumanrightsvoices.org

Jewish teen seriously hurt in Beersheba stabbing; Arab Israeli suspect arrested

A Jewish teenager was seriously wounded in a stabbing outside the Soroka Medical Center in Beersheba on Tuesday, amid a clash between Arab and Jewish student protesters. Pro-Palestinian demonstrators had been rallying outside the southern city's Ben Gurion University over the pending evictions in East Jerusalem, as Jewish students organized a counter-protest across the street, outside the hospital.
San Bernardino, CARedlands Daily Facts

Suspect arrested in fatal shooting of 24-year-old San Bernardino man

A suspect in a shooting in April at an apartment complex in San Bernardino that left one person dead was arrested near the scene of the killing Monday, May 17. Ruben Archuleta, 49, was booked on suspicion of homicide and various firearms-related offenses by officers serving a warrant at an apartment building at 2991 N. Mountain Avenue, San Bernardino Police Department officials said in a news release. He was wanted in the killing of 24-year-old Joshua Green of San Bernardino, who was found wounded on April 19 in front of the complex.
Virginia StateNew Haven Register

Virginia man arrested in father's fatal stabbing

RESTON, Va. (AP) — A Virginia man has been arrested on a murder charge in the fatal stabbing of his father at a condominium complex, police said. The Washington Post reports that Kenneth Jahelka, 66, was dead when police in Fairfax County responded to a call for a welfare check at a Reston home on Saturday morning.