Syracuse Adds Maryland Transfer Alaysia Styles

Syracuse women’s basketball has added the final piece to its 2021-22 roster, as Maryland transfer Alaysia Styles committed to the Orange according to a source. Styles is a 6-3 forward who spent last season at Maryland after three years at California.

At Maryland, Styles averaged 4.9 points and 2.8 rebounds per game while shooting 60.5% from the floor. Over three seasons at Cal, Styles averaged 4.6 points and 2.8 rebounds in 88 career games. Her best season with the Golden Beads was her junior season, when she averaged 8.4 points and 2.8 rebounds per game. She started in 30 games for Cal that season.

As a high school prospect, Styles was a top 100, 4-star recruit. She averaged 20.9 points and 12.8 rebounds as a senior.

SUBSCRIBE TO ALLSYRACUSE.COM NOW TO GET ACCESS TO EXCLUSIVE INSIDER CONTENT!

Styles is the seventh player to transfer to Syracuse this offseason. The Orange has lost 12 players to the transfer portal as well. Other players who have transferred in include Christianna Carr (wing, Kansas State), Eboni Walker (forward, Arizona State), Jayla Thornton (wing, Howard), Naje Murray (guard, Texas Tech), Shalexxus Aaron (wing, USC) and Chrislyn Carr (guard, Texas Tech/Baylor).