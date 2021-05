Grand Forks Public Health and Home of Economy will co-host a pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic in the Home of Economy parking lot on Thursday, May 20. The clinic will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will be open to walk-in appointments. Attendees may also pre-register for an appointment at ndvax.org. COVID-19 vaccines are free and require no insurance information, and public health nurses will be on site to answer questions about the vaccines. Home of Economy is located at 1508 N. Washington St. in Grand Forks.