The 2021 NFL Draft wrapped up about a week ago and what a draft it was. The quarterbacks, of course, stole the show early with five going in the top 15 picks, but there were plenty of other storylines the 2021 NFL Draft had to offer. The first defensive player drafted went eighth overall, which is an NFL record for how late the first defender was chosen. We saw a groundbreaking trade with the Chicago Bears trading up for quarterback Justin Fields, securing their franchise quarterback for years to come. Lastly, we had a big run on cornerbacks with five going in round one. In all the 2021 NFL Draft proved to be one of the most exciting drafts in NFL history and was well worth the hype.